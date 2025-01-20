Trade turnover between Russia and Georgia grows by more than 5%

20 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Georgian Statistics Service, trade turnover between Russia and Georgia has grown by 5.4% over the past year, surpassing $2.5 billion.

It is reported that the volume of Georgian goods supplied to Russia has grown by 3.7% over the past year, reaching almost $700 million.

Imports of Russian goods to Georgia have also increased by 6% over the year, amounting to about $1.85 billion.

Wine still accounts for a significant part of Georgian exports. Wine supplies to Russia brought the country more than $180 million, with export volumes rising by 7% over the year. The export of other alcoholic beverages also increased by 2.5 times, which brought Georgia more than $150 million.

Georgia imports energy resources, reinforcement for construction, wheat, vegetable oils and other goods from its northern neighbour.