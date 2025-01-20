Amount of money transfers to Uzbekistan for 2024 announced

20 Jan. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The total amount of money transfers to Uzbekistan from abroad reached almost $15 billion, marking a one-third increase, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan reported.

According to the report, most of the funds — more than $11 billion — came from Russia, accounting for about 77% of the total volume of transfers.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan noted that the increase in the amount of transfers is associated with several positive factors. Experts of the financial regulator noted a growing demand for labor resources, as well as an increase in wages in countries receiving labor migrants.

It is reported that more than a million Uzbeks work abroad, with most of them employed in Russia.