Armenian Foreign Minister to come to Moscow

20 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to Russia. According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Mirzoyan's plane will land at one of Moscow's airports on January 21.

"As part of the visit, Mirzoyan is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Following the talks, the ministers will hold a joint press conference",

the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow. Lavrov said that relations between Russia and Armenia were going through a difficult period.