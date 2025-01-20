Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria resumed

20 Jan. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has resumed gas supplies to Bulgaria, the Bulgargaz company reported.

According to the company's statement, Baku had previously notified the Bulgarian side about technical problems that temporarily halted gas supplies to Bulgarian consumers on January 7.

"On Sunday, January 19, natural gas supplies for Bulgargaz resumed under a long-term contract with Azerbaijan",

Bulgargaz reported.

The company assured that during this nearly two-week suspension, all customers received the agreed volumes of gas. To meet its obligations, the operator resorted to various sources, including LNG imports from Türkiye and Greece.