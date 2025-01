21 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani President's website

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs.

The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani President's website

© Photo: the Azerbaijani President's website

© Photo: the Azerbaijani President's website

© Photo: the Azerbaijani President's website