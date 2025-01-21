Türkiye reopens consulate general in Aleppo

21 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's consulate general in the Syrian city of Aleppo resumed its operations on Monday, Turkish state media reported.

The Turkish flag was hoisted at the consulate.

Acting charge d'affaires at the Turkish embassy in Damascus Burhan Koroglu said the Turkish diplomatic mission in Syria would contribute to the development of commercial, military, cultural, and political relations between the two countries.

According to him, the consulate will provide services to the Syrian people and Syrians who have acquired Turkish citizenship.

"In the upcoming period, the relations between Türkiye and Syria will develop even further," Koroglu said.

The Turkish Embassy in Damascus resumed its activities in December, 2024.