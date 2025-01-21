Azerbaijan to address IOC over substandard medals

21 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan will turn to the International Olympic Committee after inspection of all medals, which lost quality, won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Olympics in Paris, the spokesperson of the National Olympic Committee said.

According to him, thorough proceedings are underway on the issue.

"After the completion of the proceedings, we will appeal to the International Olympic Committee,” he said.

Earlier, several athletes who won medals at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics claimed that the medals were of poor quality; they lost color and the outer side peeled off.

Athletes who won medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have handed back more than 100 medals to the organizing committee with complaints of poor quality. The organizing committee promised to change the medals of all athletes who complained of damage or poor quality.