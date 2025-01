21 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recieved Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Ankara on January 20.

Erdogan welcomed Fico at the presidential complex with an official ceremony and later met him for bilateral talks.

Delegation-level meetings followed talks between the leaders, along with a signing ceremony and a joint press conference.

According to Erdogan, Türkiye and Slovakia signed a joint declaration to elevate the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.