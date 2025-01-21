Kobakhidze calls on authorities to deal decisive blow to radicals

21 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze positioned his administration as a “Government for all citizens”, contrasting it with his portrayal of the opposition as “divisive and harmful”.

He pledged the current year would be “crucial” for domestic politics, emphasising his Government’s determination to confront “radicalism” and what he termed “liberal fascism”.

"We have a radical opposition in our country, which is going against everyone. They are threatening not only our supporters but also their own supporters, including with economic crises and sanctions. They are not just threatening - they are actively working to harm every citizen of our country”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM expressed confidence in his Government’s “ability to overcome the challenges” and ensure that “all Georgians benefit from its policies”.

"In domestic politics, 2025 will be very important. We must deal a decisive blow to radicals in our country. Radicalism must end in our country, and liberal fascism must end”, Kobakhidze said.

According to him, this is absolutely essential for the country to continue its unhindered development and achieve all national goals that Georgia has set.

The PM concluded by emphasising a need for “sustained effort beyond 2025” to “secure Georgia’s progress and national goals for years to come”.