Iran wants to increase imports of Kazakh grain

21 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is interested in increasing grain imports from Kazakhstan to 3 million tonnes per year, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry's press service said.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov met with the general director of the investment company Fawakeh Trading Company, Hassan Heydarinassab.

The minister underlined the interest in increasing grain imports to 3 million tonnes per year. According to him, Kazakhstan's state operator in the grain market, Prodcorporation, could be the Iranian investors' partner, because it has extensive experience in attracting private agricultural producers for exporting agricultural products and is ready to sign long-term contracts.

"We are ready to provide comprehensive support to Iranian businesses and create all conditions for expanding exports of domestic agricultural products," Saparov said.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop joint proposals for further expanding trade cooperation in the agricultural sector.