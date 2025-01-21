Trump reverses 78 Biden-era orders

21 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded 78 executive orders and memorandums by former President Joe Biden.

According to the TV channel, when addressing his supporters in the Capital One Arena sports and entertainment venue, Trump signed a number of decrees annulling Biden’s executive actions.

The new U.S. president reversed a total of 78 executive orders and memorandums from the previous administration, CNN reported.

Following the signing, the U.S. leader threw the pens he had used to sign the papers at the crowd.

Republican Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election on November 5, 2024. Trump’s first term lasted from 2017 to 2021.