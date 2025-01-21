Armenia wants to remain in EAEU while integrating into EU

21 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has no plans to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) due to the economic benefits it provides, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said.

"The EAEU is an economically beneficial structure for Armenia. We have no plans to withdraw from the organization and intend to continue our participation," Alen Simonyan said.

He commented the Armenian Cabinet's approval of the bill seeking to launch the process of EU integration.

The speaker emphasized that Moscow and Yerevan can discuss the issue and find solutions.