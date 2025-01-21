Trump officially U.S. president: what to know about inauguration

21 Jan. 15:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the White House

Republican candidate Donald Trump has legally assumed the role of President of the United States. In his inaugural address, President Donald Trump promised a new golden age. The U.S. president said he believed he was 'saved by God to make America great again' and presented a slew of executive orders.

The new American leader laid out his new administration's "America First" economic agenda focusing on fighting inflation, promoting oil drilling instead of green energy, taxing foreign trade and deporting unauthorized immigrants. Trump repeated key economic themes of his presidential campaign, and outlined ways he plans to bring them about.

Where and when was Trump's inauguration?

The inauguration of the elected 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, took place on January 20, 2025, in Washington. Due to freezing temperatures, for the first time in 40 years, the inauguration ceremony took place inside the U.S. Capitol. President Trump delivered remarks in the Capitol Rotunda after he was sworn into office on Inauguration Day. In his address, the 78-year-old leader outlined the main directions of his future political course.

Who was at Trump's inauguration?

The inauguration of Donald Trump was attended by many famous politicians and public figures. The guest list includes some of America's most influential tech billionaires, as well as some foreign leaders and celebrities, including the world's wealthiest individuals Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

What to expect after Trump’s inauguration?

After the official inauguration ceremony, Donald Trump signed a number of executive orders, including those revoking more than 70 decisions made by his predecessor Biden's policies. After the public events, the newly elected president went to the White House to sign the remaining executive orders.

Among the most important executive orders signed by Trump were the announcement of the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO and the Paris Agreement on climate change, the declaration of an energy emergency to stimulate oil and gas production, and an order to limit the granting of U.S. citizenship by birthright. In addition, the U.S. leader pardoned roughly 1,500 Capitol rioters, delayed TikTok ban, declared a national emergency at the Mexico border, as well as ordered the suspension of all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days.