Lavrov to Mirzoyan: Armenia must fulfill 2020-2021 agreements

21 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trilateral agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are relevant, especially given the current situation in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

“We are ready to provide the necessary assistance for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations in all directions as part of the trilateral agreements reached in 2020 and 2022,” Sergey Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat mentioned his plans to discuss Russia-Armenia ties, the regional and global situation with Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Armenian FM, in turn, said that Yerevan is ready to implement the Crossroads of Peace transportation project - the Armenian version of the Zangezur corridor, which implies unblocking communications with Baku and integrating them into the infrastructure of the South Caucasus.