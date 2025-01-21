Georgia supports Donald Trump's family values

21 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Givi Mikanadze, an MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party, the values ​​of the administration of the new US President Donald Trump fully coincide with the policy of Georgia's current leadership.

"Georgian society has seen that the value system that the new Trump administration has in relation to the implementation of the relevant policy in the USA fully corresponds to the policy that the Georgian Dream pursues in Georgia with the support of a large part of society",

Givi Mikanadze said.

In particular, Georgia's recently adopted law on the protection of family values ​​corresponds to Trump's statement at the inauguration, in which he emphasized the existence of only two genders.

Let us remind you that the Georgian authorities have high hopes for the administration of the new US president. They expect Donald Trump to reverse the decision of former president Joe Biden and renew the strategic partnership between Washington and Tbilisi.