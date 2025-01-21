Israel launches military operation in West Bank

21 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, Israeli troops have launched military operations as part of a counter-terrorist operation in the West Bank.

It is noted that the operation, called "Iron Wall," involves IDF forces, as well as units of Israel's border service.

It is reported that IDF units are actively engaging in fighting in Jenin.

The Saraya al-Quds combat units are providing armed resistance to Tel Aviv troops. According to their reports, they have successfully repelled the IDF offensive in several areas.