21 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of Iranian Foreign Ministry Kazem Gharibabadi has stated that Tehran is ready to negotiate with the new US President Donald Trump.

According to Gharibabadi, Tehran intends to resume talks with Washington on the issue of lifting sanctions.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the desire of the US side is necessary for the beginning of the negotiation process, then the discussions will definitely take place.