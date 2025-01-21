Moscow ready for dialogue with Washington

21 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian president's aide Yuri Ushakov, Moscow is ready for a serious Russian-American dialogue.

"We, of course, take into account what the countries have said to journalists, but we are ready for a serious dialogue (with Washington)",

Ushakov said.

The Russian leader's aide also commented on media reports, according to which the White House is preparing for a dialogue with the Kremlin. Ushakov emphasized Moscow's readiness to accept Washington's signals. At the same time, he clarified that no one had contacted the Russian presidential administration on this matter.