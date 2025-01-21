Ilham Aliyev congratulates new US President Donald Trump

21 Jan. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to Donald Trump, who assumed office the day before as US President.

"I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you on the commencement of your term as the 47th President of the United States and wish you success in your forthcoming, responsible state endeavors for the well-being of the friendly people of America",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that Trump's work as US President will be very important for promoting global peace and strengthening international security.

Ilham Aliyev recalled that Baku and Washington, acting on the basis of their national security interests, have always closely cooperated in the fight against global challenges and threats, including the fight against international terrorism and its various manifestations.

The President of Azerbaijan highly appreciated the Azerbaijani-American cooperation in the energy sector, noting that it is based on positive traditions in the energy sector, and is built on solid foundation. He also drew special attention to Trump's continuous support for Azerbaijan's energy policy.

"We are determined to continue our active and productive collaboration with the United States in both traditional and new areas of cooperation, based on mutual trust and confidence, and we look forward to working closely with you in these spheres",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of the Azerbaijani state expressed confidence that during Donald Trump's second term, friendly relations and cooperation between Baku and Washington will become even stronger and will receive new content.

"Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity for the friendly people of America",

Ilham Aliyev said.