Yerevan metro stopped because of person on tracks

21 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Delays occurred at one of the open stations of the Yerevan metro due to a person who ended up on the tracks, according to the press secretary of the metro, Anna Aslanyan.

"The driver noticed a person on the tracks and had to brake, which disrupted the operation of the metro. The delay in the operation of trains lasted about ten minutes",

Anna Aslanyan said.

According to Aslanyan, the person fell on the tracks because of disorientation.

The delay in trains lasted about 20 minutes, Sputnik Armenia reports. The metro in the capital of Armenia’s metro is now operating as usual.