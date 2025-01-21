Four arrested in connection with hotel fire in Türkiye

21 Jan. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four people have been arrested in connection with the fire at the hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya, the Turkish Minister of Justice, Yılmaz Tunç said.

"As part of the investigation into the fire at the hotel… four people including the hotel owner were detained",

the minister said.

Earlier reports indicated that the fire services had found no deficiencies during inspections. The inspections in the hotel were regular. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire broke out at the resort at night, claiming the lives of 66 people died and injuring another 51 people.