Georgia to build new international airport in Tbilisi

22 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze underscored the need for “intensive work” to progress on projects for a new international airport and football stadium for Tbilisi.

"We have announced the airport project, and it is crucial that we work as intensively as possible to complete the first phase quickly, followed by full implementation”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM announced plans for a new “ultra-modern” international airport for Tbilisi last spring. A former military airfield in Vaziani near the city will be used for the project designed to accommodate 20 mln passengers.

He explained the current facility could serve around 4.5 mln passengers per year, but Georgia was expecting an increase in the number of visitors, adding the new airport would be designed to ensure increased international connection for both passenger traffic and cargo shipments.

Moreover, a 70,000-capacity stadium will be built in Tbilisi with a goal of hosting the 2028 final of the Champions League.