Azerbaijan creating green zones in Khojaly district

22 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The rebuilding of infrastructure and the establishment of expansive green zones are underway, aiming to bring back the ecological harmony in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly district.

Here, as part of the extensive rehabilitation and development taking place in Khojaly city, the restoration of verdant plantations is receiving particular focus, Trend reported.

According to the local terrain and ecological features, tree species such as Eldar pine, oriental pine, Leyland cypress, Italian pine, maple, and olive, as well as various ornamental shrubs and flowers, are being planted.