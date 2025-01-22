WHO certifies Georgia as malaria-free country

22 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Health Ministry announced the World Health Organisation had officially certified Georgia as a malaria-free country, following the latter’s application for the status in August 2024.

"This achievement was possible thanks to sustained investment, dedication of the health workforce and targeted efforts in prevention, early detection and effective treatment of all malaria cases. With Georgia’s certification, WHO Regional Office for Europe takes another step closer to becoming the first malaria-free region in the world," WHO’s Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said.

Georgian Health Minister Mikheil Sarjveladze emphasised that declaring Georgia as free from the disease represented “another recognition of the sustainability of the Georgian healthcare system”, demonstrating the state’s ability to “cope with significant and serious challenges”.

WHO Resident Representative in Georgia Silviu Domente noted Georgia receiving the status involved a “huge investment and a lot of effort in detection, diagnosis and treatment of malaria”.

The ministry noted the certification had been issued after it was confirmed that the chain of malaria transmission had been broken throughout the country for at least three years.