Lavrov announces plans to visit Yerevan

22 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced his plans to visit Yerevan said at a press conference following talks in Moscow with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"There is a need to intensify interaction between our ministries, and I will definitely take advantage of the invitation that Ararat Samvelovich confirmed to me today to visit Yerevan," Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, they will also resume and maintain regular dialogue between the deputy ministers of foreign affairs and will prepare another two-year plan for consultations between the foreign ministries in the near future.

Lavrov described the bilateral talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart as productive and meaningful.

"Ararat Mirzoyan and I have not held such in-depth talks on bilateral issues for a long time, although we have met on the sidelines of various events. It has been a long time since we had a comprehensive discussion of almost the entire scope of issues on the agenda of our relations," Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that they had a frank discussion of almost all bilateral issues as well as regional and international topics.