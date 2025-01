22 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 has been recorded off the coast of Turkey near the western Canakkale province.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that earthquakes were recorded at 11:38 p.m. local time (8:38 p.m. GMT), with their origin at a depth of 8.65 km in the Aegean Sea, 7 km off the Turkish coast.

According to the department, currently, no negative consequences have been recorded. AFAD staff and local authorities are continuing on-site inspections.