Iranian President meets with Azerbaijani Deputy PM

22 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev who is visiting Iran to co-chair the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation.

The discussions revolved around the current state and future prospects for development of the Azerbaijan-Iran relations, with the sides stressing the importance of bolstering cooperation across economic, transport, energy, trade, investment and humanitarian domains and ongoing joint projects.

The meeting also discussed regional issues and matters of mutual concern.