Construction of three airports starts in Kazakhstan

22 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan has launched the construction of three new airports in Zaisan, Katon-Karagai and Kendirli resort areas, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

"The implementation of these projects is expected to stimulate economic growth in these regions, attract domestic and foreign tourists, and generate additional employment opportunities for the local population. To support the development of major hubs, three new passenger terminals were commissioned in 2024 as part of the modernization of air transport infrastructure," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the passenger terminals in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda have undergone significant upgrades to their capacity.