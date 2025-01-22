Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan increase by 26% in year

22 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, Azerbaijan welcomed 2,627 million foreign visitors, marking a 26% increase compared to 2023, the State Statistics Committee reported.

At the same time, the number of tourist in 2024 was somewhat lower than predicted and has not yet reached the pre-pandemic level.

Which countries visit Azerbaijan the most?

Russia led foreign tourist numbers in Azerbaijan in 2024. As many as nearly 28% of tourists in Azerbaijan were Russians. Russia is followed by Turkey (16.2%) and India (9.3%). Tourists from Iran, Georgia, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, the UAE, Uzbekistan and China also visit Azerbaijan. In total, citizens of 196 countries visited the republic in a year.

In general, the number of visitors from the CIS countries increased by 18% to 979,000 people, from the Persian Gulf countries - by 21.4% to 425,000 people, from the EU countries - by 34.9% to 112,300 people.

The number of visitors from India increased by 2.1 times, from Spain - by 2 times, from China and South Korea - 1.9 times. Tourist arrivals from Kyrgyzstan increased by nearly 50%, from Kazakhstan - by 48.6%, from Pakistan - by 46.7%, from the Philippines - by 44%, from Oman - by 41.6%.

The majority of foreigners traveled to Azerbaijan by air (75.6%), more than 23.1% - by rail and by road.