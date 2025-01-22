Syria terminates Russia's Tartus port management contract

22 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria’s new authorities have terminated an investment contract about the management of Syria’s Tartus seaport, concluded with a Russian company back in 2019, the Al Watan newspaper reported citing a senior Syrian customs official.

"The agreement on investment into the port of Tartus, signed with a Russian company, has been annulled. All incomes from the port’s activities will be used in Syria’s interests," the Tartus province customs department chief said.

The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019.

Tartus is Syria’s second largest seaport, housing Russia’s logistics naval base.