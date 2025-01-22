Parents of children killed in fire to receive assistance in Dagestan

22 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from video on the Russian Emergencies Ministry Telegram channel

The Dagestan authorities will allocate money to help the parents of children killed in yesterday's fire in one of the republic's villages. The causes of the tragedy have not yet been established.

In Dagestan, financial assistance will be provided to the parents of a boy and a girl who became victims of a fire in a village, the press service of the head of the region informs.

"Sergey Melikov instructed to provide financial assistance to the parents of children killed in a fire in the Kizlyarsky District. Earlier, the head of the region expressed his condolences to them,”

– the press service reported.

Fire in a private house

Yesterday, a fire broke out in a house in the village of Bryansk. Rescuers who arrived at the scene found the bodies of a 4-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy in the building. The causes of the tragedy are still unknown. They are being established during the investigation launched by the prosecutor's office and the Investigative Committee of the republic.