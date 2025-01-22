Armenian MPs decide to unify National Anthem

22 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the Armenian parliament adopted in the first reading amendments to the law “On the National Anthem of Armenia”, which provide for an official version of the text and an audio recording, which will eliminate “free interpretations” in its performance.

Today, deputies of the People’s Assembly (parliament) of Armenia by a majority vote adopted in the first reading amendments to the law “On the National Anthem of the Republic of Armenia”, which were insisted on by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the country, Zhanna Andreasyan. From now on, the anthem will have an official text and an audio recording.

The proposal to amend the law was made by the Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonyan, the deputies of the Civil Contract faction Sisak Gabrielyan and Taguhi Ghazaryan. Zhanna Andreasyan called it an urgent task, although the parliamentarians perceived the changes ambiguously: 64 people's representatives approved the document, 5 were against.