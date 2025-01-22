22 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian authorities are ready to limit food exports to EU countries in order to ensure the stability of their own food market, including prices, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

The primary task facing Russian authorities is to ensure the stability of the domestic food market, and in order to achieve this goal, Russia may impose restrictions on the export of staple food, former Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and now Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said today at the Congress of the Russian Industry Association of milk producers.

"Control over ensuring the economic availability of staple food will continue, and we will monitor this very closely. If the situation develops against the stability of our own market, we have levers of influence, including those related to export restrictions. I don't want to talk about this, but, you must agree, no one wants suddenly to lose markets that we have been conquering for so many years,”

- Dmitry Patrushev said.