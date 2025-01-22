Crimean cosmetics to be exported to China

22 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Chinese citizens will soon be able to use natural Crimean cosmetics produced by the Krymskaya Roza plant. The management of the enterprise is ready, if necessary, to adapt its products to the Chinese market.

In the near future, Crimean JSC Krymskaya Roza Plant, which produces skin care cosmetics and essential oils, plans to begin supplying products to China, director general of the enterprise Ivan Gladun said.

“This year, we are starting a long-term process of establishing relations with the People's Republic of China. If necessary, we will adapt our products to the Chinese market. We already had a trial experience of selling hydrolate and whitening products on Chinese marketplaces in 2022, ”

- Ivan Gladun said.