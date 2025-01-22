Ilham Aliyev blames Joe Biden for crisis in Azerbaijan-US relations

22 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The President of Azerbaijan said that the Biden administration was biased towards Baku. He noted that the countries' relations were drawn into a crisis.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the previous US administration led by former leader Joe Biden.

At a meeting with the head of the US Congress of Christian Leaders, the president noted that Washington was biased towards Baku during the Biden and Blinken administration.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that such an attitude of the United States towards Azerbaijan led to the crisis in the bilateral relations between the states.