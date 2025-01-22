Abkhazia's main Christmas tree taken down in Sukhum

22 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

New Year 2025 celebrations are finally over in Abkhazia: the authorities have begun dismantling the main New Year tree, which was installed in Sukhum on December 25.

The New Year tree in Sukhum has been almost dismantled after the end of the New Year holidays, the authorities of the capital of Abkhazia report.

According to Kama Kutelia, an engineer for improvement of the City Economy Department, specialists have removed the light tent made of garlands. The tree has also been cleared of toys.

"The next stage is to begin dismantling the tree. We plan to complete this work today or tomorrow,”

– the engineer said.

The main New Year tree of Abkhazia is artificial. After it is dismantled, its parts will be stored in a warehouse.