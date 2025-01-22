Moscow, Baku, Tehran consider creating power grid

22 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Three countries, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, are capable of creating a power grid together. The corresponding prospects were outlined by the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Aliabadi.

A power grid can be created in the region with the participation of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Iran, if the countries combine their potential in this area. Such a statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Aliabadi.

He outlined the prospects during negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, which took place in Tehran.

According to Abbas Aliabadi, work on the development of energy infrastructure linking Iran and Azerbaijan can play a very important role in supplying of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.