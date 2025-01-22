22 Jan. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

Donald Trump wrote that he loves the Russian people. The US President also recalled Russia's role in World War II.

US President Donald Trump declared his love for Russia and the Russian people in his social network Truth Social.

The head of state emphasized that he has always been on good terms with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the US leader noted Russia's role in the victory in World War II, recalling the scale of losses during that period