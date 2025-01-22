22 Jan. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The ruling Georgian Dream party highly appreciated the programm statement of the new Secretary of State in the Donald Trump administration, Marco Rubio, dedicated to the importance of each country's sovereignty.

The leader of the Georgian Dream, Mamuka Mdinaradze, highly appreciated the position of the new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who stated that it is of great importance for each country to defend its own national interests.

“It is gratifying that representatives of the country, which just a few days ago was led by a saboteur, are talking about sovereignty,”

– Mdinaradze said.

The Georgian politician accused former President Joe Biden of sabotage.