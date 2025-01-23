Central Bank forecasts Azerabijan's economic growth in 2025

23 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts the country's economy to grow by 3.3% in 2025, the bank's chairman Taleh Kazimov said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's economy grew by 4.1% in 2024, growth in non-oil products totaled 6.2%.

"Growth in the transportation sector was 14.1, in information and communications 11.4, and in the tourism sector 12.9%. Our forecasts are positive. We forecast the economy to grow by 3.3% in 2025. Growth in the non-oil gross domestic product sector is expected to be 5.2%,” Taleh Kazimov said.

Earlier, the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan decided to maintain the refinancing rate at 7.25%, with the lower limit of the interest rate corridor set at 6.25% and the upper limit at 8.25%.