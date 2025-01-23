North-South Transport Corridor meeting to be held in Moscow on January 28

23 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A ministerial meeting on transport issues between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia is scheduled for January 28 in Moscow.

The announcement was made by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash at an event following the signing of a memorandum of understanding at the 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission.

Bazrpash explained that the upcoming meeting will focus on finding the right mechanism to boost transit activities within the North-South International Transport Corridor.

He also shared that Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia are working toward the goal of transporting 15 million tons of cargo annually via this corridor.

The 16th session of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission took place on January 21-22 in Tehran, where the two countries signed a cooperation agreement.