Türkiye's National Security Service approves new national security document

23 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to global peace and stability to find peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts, according to a statement released after the first National Security Council meeting.

The 3.5-hour meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted that Ankara would particularly boost its efforts to solve conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans.

Ankara also reiterated its full support for Syria's new administration in ensuring the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political unity, while guaranteeing the fundamental rights and freedoms of all ethnic and religious groups, and contributing to Syria's reconstruction and stability.