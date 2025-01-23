Georgia to promote its wine in eight countries

23 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

State promotion of Georgian wine in international markets is set to receive a boost in 2025 with an increased budget allocation of 17.4 million lari ($6.15mln) - up by 1.4 million lari from the previous year, the National Wine Agency said.

This year Georgian wine would be “actively represented in strategic markets” of the U.S., the UK, Germany, Poland, the Baltic countries, China, South Korea and Japan.

According to the agency, contractor companies engaged by the agency will organise promotional events featuring Georgian wine and alcoholic beverage producers.

On the domestic front, the state programme will support a series of wine exhibitions, competitions, and festivals across Georgia. The agency said these events were designed to enhance wine tourism and foster a greater appreciation for wine culture among consumers.