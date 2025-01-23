Georgian Patriarch praises Trump for fefending family values

23 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Catholicos Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his recent election.

The top cleric pointed to Trump’s inauguration speech, in which he primarily focused on strengthening his country. The religious leader highlighted that successful implementation of goals set by Trump would bring “positive changes and overcome many serious challenges”.

"Your aspiration to uphold traditional values of humanity which are based on Christian consciousness and to spare no effort for peace on Earth is especially important”, Ilia II said.

The Patriarch added that “every authority is given by the Lord. However, happy are the nation and the ruler who connect and dedicate their service to God”.