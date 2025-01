23 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian airline UTair's will begin flying between Moscow and Antalya, Türkiye, in April.

The first flight of the season is scheduled for April 25. The plane will depart at 10:30. Flight time will be about five hours.

By the beginning of the summer season, when demand for trips to Türkiye traditionally rises among tourists from Russia, the company also plans to launch flights to Antalya from Grozny, Surgut and Tyumen.