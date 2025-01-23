Russia to host SCO Summer Games

23 Jan. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Minister of Sports and President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Mikhail Degtyarev, announced the decision to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summer Games.

The Minister of Sports said that a major sporting event will be held on Russian territory in 2026.

According to Degtyarev, Russia has put forward its candidacy to host the Games, "and everyone happily agreed".

He further stated that the competitions would take place in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and in several other cities of the country.