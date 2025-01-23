Dozens of cars caused car accident in Kazakhstan

23 Jan. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major road accident involving 19 cars occurred in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, the press service of the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations writes.

The car accident occurred at 13:00 local time, 20 km from the settlement of Aksu-Ayuly on the reconstruction section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway.

The cause of such a massive collision of cars was failure to comply with the speed limit in adverse weather conditions. Emergency teams promptly arrived at the scene.

It is noted that 9 people were injured as a result of the car accident. All the injured were taken by ambulance to a district hospital.

It should be added that there is currently no traffic jam, as vehicles are moving along a designated oncoming lane.