Pashinyan meets with NATO Secretary General in Davos

23 Jan. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The conversation between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.

Mark Rutte shared the details of the meeting on his social media. He also published a photo of the meeting.

"A good discussion with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Davos on continuing the NATO-Armenia dialogue and cooperation",

NATO Secretary General said.

In his statement, Rutte also emphasized the significant role of the South Caucasus in global security.

The Secretary General of NATO also called for efforts that would help promote lasting peace between Yerevan and Baku.