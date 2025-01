23 Jan. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial artist Usman Nurmagomedov will enter the octagon to defend his Bellator lightweight championship title on January 25.

The fight tournament will be held in Dubai, where the Dagestani fighter will face Irish competitor Paul Hughes, who has won 17 times and lost twice in his career.

It should be added that 26-year-old Usman is undefeated. He is the current Bellator lightweight champion with 18 wins.