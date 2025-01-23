Kansas to arm Armenia

23 Jan. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian military received the US Army representatives. The delegation from Kansas was headed by Major General of the Kansas National Guard Michael Venerdi, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

The working visit was part of the Armenia-Kansas cooperation program and took place from January 21 to January 23.

First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff Edward Asryan participated in the meeting with the delegation.

During the talks, the participants highly praised the progress achieved in the partnership program between Armenia and Kansas. Representatives of Yerevan and Washington emphasized the great prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and also declared their readiness to work in this direction. Some aspects of Armenian-American defense cooperation were also touched upon.

The Kansas guests were also received by the head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Ministry Levon Ayvazyan.

During the visit of the delegation, an agreement was reached between Kansas and Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs to expand multifaceted cooperation. This was achieved following a meeting between the head of the Armenian department Arpine Sargsyan and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Armenia David Allen and Michael Venerdi.

Let us recall that on January 14, the foreign ministers of Armenia and the USA signed the Charter on Strategic Partnership. The ceremony took place in Washington, where Ararat Mirzoyan arrived.